Bhopal: CM thanks Centre for release of Rs 1,000 cr

BHOPAL: Thanking union government for release of Rs1000 crore for flood hit farmers, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has demanded to immediate release remaining Rs5,621.28 crore.

CM said that excessive rain damaged crops in 60 lakh hectare of 55 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh. He appealed PM Narendra Modi for release of remaining Rs5,621.28 crore.

CM said that union government should treat Madhya Pradesh just like other states. He said that memorandum which I had submitted had requested to put it in disaster management.

Central study team also has given its report after its inspection in flood hit areas. He said that because of liquidity crisis flood hit farmers are facing problems. They need money for Rabi crops sowing, fertilisers among others. Under such circumstances, central government should release the fund for immediate relief to flood hit farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

There is need of union government support. However, state government is trying its best to provide relief to farmers, CM added.