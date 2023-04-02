Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with Gram Sabhas’ members on Ladli Behna Yojana

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Ladli Behna Yojana is not an ordinary task. It is a mission to change the lives of women. All public representatives, social workers, officers-employees should join whole-heartedly in the implementation of this scheme.

The publicity of the scheme should be ensured in every village and ward. Every possible help should be given to the women for applying in the scheme. He was interacting virtually with the members of all the Gram Sabhas of the state from the residence office regarding the scheme on Sunday.

He informed the members of the Gram Sabha about eligibility, he said if anyone demands money for e- KYC, then FIR should be lodged immediately. Posters should be put up at the application centres stating that e-KYC will be free of cost.

He added that the applications will be filled online till April 30. The provisional list will be pasted on public places.

If anyone has any objection, he can register an objection on the portal or in writing in the Panchayat or by calling 181 number. The objections will be resolved from May 15 to 30 and the final list will be displayed on the portal and pasted in the gram panchayat offices on May 31. From June 10, Rs 1000 will be transferred to the women’s accounts.