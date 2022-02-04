Bhopal: CM Shivraj fetes Padma Shri awardees

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh government would institute Madhya Pradesh Ratna, Madhya Pradesh Gaurav and Madhya Pradesh Shri awards from this year. They will be presented in November this year to those who have done outstanding work in the fields of art, culture, literature, science, medicine, education etc.

He was speaking at a felicitation function at CM House here on Friday evening. He felicitated five Padma Shri awardees from the state this year. Those from Madhya Pradesh to get Padma Shri this year are late Dr NP Mishra (medicine), Durgabai Vyam, Arjun Singh Dhurve and Ram Sahay Pandey (arts) and Awadh Kishore Jadia (education and literature).

Sunil Mishra, son of late Dr NP Mishra, received the honour on his fatherís behalf. Besides, Padma Shri Bhajju Shyam, Vijay Dutt Shridhar, Kapil Tiwari and Bhuri Bai, were also honoured.

Chouhan said he has been hearing the name of late Dr NP Mishra since childhood. When someone used to fall ill in his village Jait, they used to go to Bhopal and consult Dr Mishra. In the medical field, he made the state and the country proud at the international level.

Chouhan said that Bhajju Shyam and Durgabai Vyam are distinguished names in the field of Gond paintings. Their art is being appreciated all over the world. 'There is also a Gondi painting in my house. Their paintings based on nature and folk arts are very special,' he said.

He said Arjun Singh Dhurve has made an invaluable contribution to winning recognition for tribal culture. Dance is a symbol of our culture. Tribal brothers live in the present. They don't care about tomorrow. 'Whenever I visit tribal areas, I also dance a bit with Dhurve and other tribal artistes,' he said.

He said Ram Sahay Pandey has lent respectability to Rai dance. He has suffered a lot to get this dance recognised. He is a complete artiste. Chouhan requested all of them to plant trees and protect the environment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:24 PM IST