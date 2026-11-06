Bhopal CM Mohan Yadav Targets Congress With Snake-Mongoose Fight Analogy, Accuses Party Of Misleading Tribals Ahead Of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2026 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday accused the Congress of misleading Tribals with tall promises, comparing the party to a salesman who gathers crowds with grand claims but leaves without fulfilling them.

The Chief Minister made the statement during a meeting with Tribal representatives at his residence to discuss preparations for 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day).

Yadav took a dig at the Congress party by recounting an anecdote about a fight between a snake and a mongoose.

Recalling his school days, he said a man would gather crowds by promising to stage a fight between a snake and a mongoose but would instead sell tooth powder and leave without showing the fight.

He suggested that the Congress party similarly fools people on a daily basis.

He claimed that the Congress neither appoints a Tribal as President nor appoints Tribals as ministers in the Government of India, nor does it work for the welfare of Tribal regions. It merely engages in rhetoric and keeps people entangled in false promises, said the Chief Minister.

Yadav said that three-day programmes will be held in the state from Nov 14 to 16 to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and 'Tribal Pride Day' ('Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'). Programmes will be organised in Jabalpur on Nov 14, in Dhar on Nov 15 and in Khandwa on Nov 16.