Bhopal: CM, ministers to visit Dubai to woo investors

BHOPAL: CM Kamal Nath is on wooing spree. After organizing Magnificent Madhya Pradesh now CM and his team will be heading to Dubai in the month of November.

Kamal Nath and his team will go on a two day tour to Dubai beginning November 5. He will be accompanied by chief secretary SR Mohanty and principal secretary department of industrial policy and investment promotion, Rajesh Rajora and managing director TRIFAC Vivek Porwal.

CM would be meeting with non-resident Indian businessmen in Dubai inviting them to invest in Madhya Pradesh. Nath will also meet prominent investors of the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and make a presentation of opportunities in MP.

NATH IN CHHINDWARA: CM Nath will be going to his home town Chhindwara on a four day visit from November 25. He will reach Chhindwara in the morning where he will inspect the medical college and railway station. In the evening he will inaugurate light and sound show in Simaraia Hanuman temple. CM will participate in various programmes in his constituency on 26 and 27 and return to Bhopal on 28th morning.