Bhopal: CM donates Rs 1 lakh for Ram temple to kickstart drive

BHOPAL Donation drive for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra started on Friday in MP with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donating Rs 1 lakh towards the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Coordinator of campaign and National organizational secretary of VHP Vinayak Rao Deshmukh met Chouhan at his official residence. The CM handed over a cheque of Rs one lakh to the delegation.

Convener Om Prakash Sisodia said that about 5000 teams contacted people during the donation drive at 2100 places on the first day. Each team consists of about 4-5 people. Two persons from Madhya Prant (administrative segment of RSS) donated Rs 11 lakh each for the temple construction. One Sanvaria Seth from Itarsi and Piyush Sharma and Company, Hoshangabad donated Rs 11 lakh each, the highest on the first day of donation drive. The delegation then met Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh. She donated Rs 1.11 lakh from her salary and Rs 11.11 lakh from Bharat Bhakti Akhada, of which she is the founder.

The delegation also met Mahant Anilanand where Deshmukh addressed the gathering of seers and briefed them about the collection drive. These saints donated Rs 51,000. Later the delegation reached Hanuman temple at Karond where a cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to it.