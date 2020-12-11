Bhopal: CM Chouhan remembers Madhukar Deoras on his birth anniversary

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute and obeisance to the third Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Late Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras on his birth anniversary and garlanded his portrait at his residence.

Taking to twitter, he tweeted, "Remembering true servant of the country, third Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Madhukar Dattatreya Deoras ji on his birth anniversary! In light of your virtuous thoughts, future generations will be inspired for the nation and public service. Greetings at the feet of the divine personality!"

