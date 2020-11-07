Bhopal: Club Literati organises session to pay tributes Sean Connery

Club Literati, Bhopal at its 11th session of Filmy Friday, organised a session on 'Bond, James Bond' to pay tributes to the magnificent Sean Connery.

The session began with an introduction of the chief speaker Dr Krishnakant Paul by club's president Dr Seema Raizada.

Dr.Krishan Kant Paul is a former Indian Police Service officer, who served as the Commissioner of Police, Delhi from February 2004 to July 2007. Following his retirement from the IPS, he served as the Governor of Meghalaya (2013-15), Manipur (2014-15) and Uttarakhand (2015-18).

Moderated by Arti Sharma, the session had a total of eight speakers, all of them true aficionados of Sean Connery. Dr Paul was the first speaker, who talked about the works and life of Sean with a perspective of Sean being the magnificent actor and a great man.

PK Dash, a retired IAS officer, talked about the Bond Brand Image of Sean. Following him was Dr Amita Singh who shared her memories of watching Sean. Then Neeraj Gulati talked about the automobiles and gadgets used in the Bond movies.

Other members of the club, including Dr Pradeep Kapoor, Ruchi Goyal (Bond's women) Bhaskar Indrakanti ( Connery’s charisma) and Vinita and Ishaan Bhatnagar (about other Bond heroes like Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig) also talked about various movies and images of Sean as James Bond