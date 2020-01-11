Bhopal: Civil Lines' residents face brunt of PWD-BMC apathy

BHOPAL: The residents and commuters at Civil line (Shymla Hillas) stand victim of the pathetic and weary roads of the area. Despite being one of the posh colonies of the state capital, with CM house at one adjacent and Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), the area clearly reflects the lack of coordination between Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other concerning road constructing agencies like PWD.

The reasons like presence of CM house and heavy footfall due to JNC, better road conditions are required at apex. Even for the local residents, it matters. As per locals, for years, it has not been constructed. Day by day, it is deteriorating because of lack of coordination between road construction agencies.

As per Sabista Qureshi, a corporator, civil lines roads are under PWD so BMC cannot spend even single penny. She also assured for shorting solution with discussion with PWD officials.

Kamil Mohammed Khan said, “No doubt, road condition is pathetic in Civil Lines. However, things are fine at corporator level. As per our knowledge, the road of this colony comes under purview of PWD, so, process of road construction gets delayed.”

Vivek Kumar said, “Despite being a posh colony and that too behind CM residence, the extent of damage of road is beyond imagination. We do not know the reason behind the ignorance and delay. We are shocked over the fact that why has it been neglected.”

Adheesh Jandish said, “We have raised the issue with corporator, who has assured us for construction of roads with talks with PWD engineers. It has been neglected and day by day and is deteriorating. Mainly, BMC and PWD should be blamed.”

PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said, “We are taking up construction work on priority. Roads behind CM residence (civil lines) will be constructed on priority. We will look into matter. I have instructed PWD engineers to take needful initiative in this regard.”