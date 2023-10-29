Bhopal: City’s Muskan Lunawat To Represent State In Roll Ball At National Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): Muskan Lunawat is set to represent the state at the ongoing National Games. She has reached Goa to participate in the 37th National Games’ roll ball event. The roll ball competition is scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 2 at Manohar Parrikar stadium.

Muskan has previously earned silver medals in national and state-level roll ball competitions. Muskan is a member of the Madhya Pradesh Roll ball Association’s women’s team, which has put in rigorous preparation to qualify for the National Games. The team participated in a camp held from October 17 to 27 in Indore to gear up for the event.

