 Bhopal: City’s Muskan Lunawat To Represent State In Roll Ball At National Games
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: City’s Muskan Lunawat To Represent State In Roll Ball At National Games

Bhopal: City’s Muskan Lunawat To Represent State In Roll Ball At National Games

MP’s Roll ball team reached Goa to participate in the 37th National Games.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): Muskan Lunawat is set to represent the state at the ongoing National Games. She has reached Goa to participate in the 37th National Games’ roll ball event. The roll ball competition is scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 2 at Manohar Parrikar stadium.

Muskan has previously earned silver medals in national and state-level roll ball competitions. Muskan is a member of the Madhya Pradesh Roll ball Association’s women’s team, which has put in rigorous preparation to qualify for the National Games. The team participated in a camp held from October 17 to 27 in Indore to gear up for the event.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: BJP Deceiving Farmers, Congress Will Provide Higher MSP, Says Randeep Surjewala
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab