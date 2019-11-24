Bhopal: City overshots Delhi in terms of AQI

BHOPAL: Bhopal witnessed more polluted air than Delhi on Sunday. The toxicity of city’s air counted more than Delhi’s 229 AQI, as recorded by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Sunday.

Four cities of Madhya Pradesh recorded higher Air Quality Index (AQI) than that of Delhi. Bhopal continued to have more pollution level than the industrial township of Mandideep. Similarly, Katni where lime stone is found in abundance leads in the state with 283 AQI.

However, Satna, despite cement factories, has better condition as far as air pollution level is concerned. Maihar has always been good with 41 AQI.

In summer, administration had launched a massive plantation drive involving people of all walks of live. A slogan Cool Bhopal, Green Bhopal, was given to raise the awareness for plantation. In Delhi, even government had taken the decision for odd-even system for vehicles to reduce handle the pollution level.

Cities AQI Pollution Level

Katni 283 Poor

Jabalpur 263 Poor

Bhopal 242 Poor

Mandideep 238 Poor

Delhi 229 Poor

Satna 170 Moderate

Dewas 163 Moderate

Maihar 41 Good