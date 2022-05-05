Bhopal: City fitness trainer makes it to Mrs India Worldwide Beauty Pageant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monika Sahai from the city has been selected for Mrs India Worldwide Beauty Pageant. The fitness trainer and dietician will be Indiaís sole representative at the event to be held at New Jersey, USA from June 18-24.

She has been selected out of 8 competitors from across the country. This beauty pageant will take place in New Jersey, USA from June 18-26. Participants from 50 countries from around the world will take part in the beauty pageant.

Sahai told media persons at a press conference on Thursday that she came to know about the pageant from Ritika, a grooming trainer from Pune in February and filled in the form for the contest. I got an official letter on April 10. But I have been preparing for the pageant since February because I was sure I will be selected, she said

She further said I have shed 6 kg for this. I am taking eggs and salad. I am also doing workouts twice a day. The finale will have a mock test, walk, interview and talent round. For this, I am taking an online grooming session from Ritika, she said. Monika has also been the winner of Mrs India in 2015 and the winner of Corporate Diva 2018.

Mrs. India Worldwide is produced by the IFC, based in New York City. The IFC is a pioneer organisation in conducting Indian pageants and fashion shows in the USA and worldwide.

The winner will get a sash, crown a cash award of $ 2500 and an all-expenses paid trip to one country. The First Runner Up and Second Runner Up will receive a sash and crown.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:49 PM IST