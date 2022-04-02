Bhopal: City bus fare rises by 15%

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) increased the fare of city bus by 15 per cent from Saturday, as per the official information.

After this step, the fare per kilometre has been increased by Re 1 and Rs 2. In 2020, BCLL had increased the fare of the low floor buses by 20 per cent.

The hike will be effective on all 14 routes. About 125000 people who travel daily by city bus will get affected. The BCLL manager Zishan Khan said bus fares increased because of rise in rates of diesel and maintenance cost.

This is the second time this year when BCLL hiked prices. Earlier, BCLL hiked the price of pass on 5 routes including SR-8 and TR-1. In January this year, BCLL has increased the price of bus pass by Rs 100 and decreased the number of trips from 100 to 65 in March.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:48 PM IST