Bhopal: Choice filling by guest scholars till Jan 16

BHOPAL: Higher education department has reissued the schedule for choice filling and posting of guest scholars with minor changes on Tuesday. HED has given time up to January 16 for choice filling to the scholars.

Going by the schedule all guest scholars would have to do choice filling besides getting posting on the basis of their qualification and experience. Last date for choice filling is January 16.

After this process, allotment of colleges will be done that will be finished by January 18. Allotment will be done on the basis of merits decided by the department. Guest scholars will be given time up to 22 January 2020 to join the allotted colleges.

The numbers of ‘fallen out’ guest scholars will be calculated after February 18, 2020- last date for joining of PSC selected assistant professors.

Final count of the vacant posts and sanctioned posts will be conducted after joining of the PSC selected assistant professors, after which a final formula will be applied to accommodate the guest scholars.

However, at present guest scholars are protesting at Shahjehani Park in the state capital demanding regularization of their jobs. State government is not giving any assurance to them in written after verbal instructions from the chief minister. A section of guest scholars believe that this order has been released to divide the guest scholars as most of them will go back to fill their forms and complete formalities for rejoining.