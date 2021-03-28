Bhopal: Chirula police station incharge, constable injured in road mishap, tractor-trolley driver on the run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police station incharge of Chirula police station (Datia district) Bhumika Dubey and a constable were injured as their vehicle rammed an electricity pole on Saturday evening.

The accident took place on Gwalior-Jhansi Highway at a place where Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh borders meet. Loaded with sand, tractor-trolley was coming from opposite direction. The SHO tried to save the vehicle and in the process rammed an electricity pole situated on road side.

Bhumika Dubey who received serious injuries was admitted in the district hospital. She has been referred to Jhansi medical college hospital for further treatment. The constable has been admitted in Datia hospital. The driver of tractor-trolley is on the run.