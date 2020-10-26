Bhopal: Children’s theatre workshop from October 28

BHOPAL: People’s Theatre Cultural, Educational and Welfare Samiti will conduct a children’s theatre workshop, Bal Rangmanch, from October 28. The workshop will be held on Mayaram Surjan premises from 12 noon to 3pm.

The workshop will be funded by MP School of Drama to promote children’s theatre. The school has selected five cultural groups from the state for the workshop. A play will be prepared under the workshop and staged on concluding day of event under the direction of Dholpure.

Sindhu Dholpure from Samiti said they have been organising theatre workshop for children for eight years to provide a platform to children who are unable to showcase their talent due to financial problems.