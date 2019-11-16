Bhopal: ‘Children are much more imaginative than adults’

BHOPAL: “We adults always try to relive our childhood. But we do not give children, the right to be children. Gandhiji attained greatness and immortality only because he did not allow the child within him to die,” said writer and poet Udyan Vajpayee, while addressing the participants of the Illustration Camp on Child Rights here on Saturday.

He said that children are much more imaginative than the adults and their curiosity knows no bounds.

Senior artiste Devilal Patidar said that children should be allowed to think beyond what they are taught in schools.

Art teachers, young illustrators and fine arts students of schools will take part in the three-day camp to mark the 30th years of the signing of the UN Child Rights Charter at the Tribal Museum.

The event is being organised jointly by the Child Rights Observatory, Art Design Teachers’ Forum and Tribal Museum, in collaboration with UNICEF, Bhopal.

Inaugurating the event, Nirmala Buch, chairperson of the Child Rights Laboratory said that the idea behind organising the event is to hone the creativity of the children and to give them an opportunity to express themselves.

Anil Gulati, communication specialist of UNICEF expressed the hope that the children would give expression to their creativity through their works.