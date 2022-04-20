Bhopal: Child panel members visit Central Jail, interact with women inmates, kids

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Tuesday paid a visit to Central Jail and interacted with women inmates and inquired about the status of their children residing with them in the prison. The members also made certain recommendations to authorities which included running an anganwadi outside prison walls, engaging a pediatrician for periodic health examination of children and also regular counselling of women inmates for bringing up their kids inside prison.

Currently, 159 women prisoners are lodged in the Central Jail and about 9 kids below the age of 5 years are living with mothers in the prison. Sixteen children who are above 5 years of age are residing at Bal Niketan Sanstha, Hamidia Road on the direction of child welfare committee

Jail superintendent said that the child panel members interacted with the women prisoners and inquired about their children, routine and the activities being carried out on the premises for children. The members were also inquired about the feeding arrangements, health check-up about the children and their mothers.

The superintendent further added that a study center has been set up for the children and a woman jail inmate teaches them. The jail authorities also shared information about vaccination of young children residing on the premises

The CPCR member Brijesh Chouhan found that there was no separate system for health examination of children, for this, the panel will write to the Chief Medical and Health Officer, recommending deputation of a pediatrician for periodic examination of children. The panel members also recommended the authorities to arrange regular consultation of women prisoners with a counselor for proper upbringing of their children in the jail environment.

The member also asked the authorities to allot a space outside the jail building for running a mini-anganwadi as it will provide children a conducive environment outside prison walls to study and grow.

