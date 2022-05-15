Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh to launch Sambal Yojana 2.0 portal on May 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute ex-gratia assistance of Rs 551 crore to 25,982 labourers’ families and Rs 22.23 crore to 1036 families of construction workers under the Sambal Yojana on Monday through a single click.

The chief minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme and launch Sambal 2.0 portal to make the scheme more beneficiary-oriented. The programme will be held on Monday at 11 am at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Sambal 2.0 scheme is being started by redesigning it to benefit more beneficiaries under the scheme. Under the scheme, the tendu patta pluckers of the state will also be included in the category of unorganised sector workers. In Sambal 2.0, a provision has been made to apply on MP online or from public service centres and to give information of the application on the mobile of the worker through SMS or WhatsApp. Workers who were earlier declared ineligible will also be able to apply afresh.

Principal Secretary, Labour, Sachin Sinha, informed that there is a provision to provide assistance under the Sambal Yojana for the workers and their families working in the unorganised sector of the state.

Under the Anugrah Sahayata Yojana, an assistance of Rs 4 lakh is given in case of accidental death and Rs 2 lakh in case of normal death. Similarly, Rs 2 lakh is provided for permanent disability, Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability and Rs 5000 as funeral assistance. Under the scheme, women labourers are given Rs 16000 as maternity assistance, while free education is also being provided to the children of these labourers.

On September 27, 2021, the Chief Minister had transferred an ex-gratia amount of Rs 321.35 crore to 14,475 families of labourers of unorganised sector as death assistance under Mukhyamantri Jan-Kalyan Sambal Yojana.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:29 PM IST