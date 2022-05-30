Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh meets industrialists, promises support to textile industries

Bhopal: CM with industrialists on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met a delegation of industrialists of the state at his residence on Monday.

He assured them that the government would extend all possible support to develop yarn and textile industries in the state. Establishing new units will act as helping hand in creating job opportunities. The government will leave no stone unturned to deliver pivotal facilities for such units, he said.

Chouhan said establishing new industrial units in areas with tribal population, which have ample scope for industrial development will bring commendable change in the entire economic landscape.

Chairman of Maral Industries, Shekhar Agrawal, Executive Director Manish Gulati and Asst Vice President Manoj Thakkar of HIG met CM Chouhan in a weekly meet with industrialists held at CM’s residence.

Chouhan was apprised about the proposed investment for production of cotton melange yarn on the land under Vidyamaan Textile Unit at gram Khal Bujurg in Khargone district.

The proposed investment is worth Rs 200 crore. At present, production of cotton yarn and cotton fabric is underway. Production of cotton mélange yarn will begin from July 2023.