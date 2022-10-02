Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh buys khadi, spins yarn at Bhopal haat

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bought khadi clothes on the inaugural day of the 10-day National Khadi Festival and Exhibition at Bhopal Haat on Sunday evening | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bought khadi clothes on the inaugural day of the 10-day National Khadi Festival and Exhibition at Bhopal Haat on Sunday evening. He said that he has come to Bhopal haat to encourage Khadi garments manufacturers. He visited the National Khadi Festival and State Level Exhibition (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme) at Bhopal Haat.

He also interacted with textile craftsmen, sought details about their work. He also spun yarn in the spinning wheel at a stall. He said that modern charkhas and electric charkhas are being provided to the artisans and charkha makers associated with handicrafts. Training has also been provided for this.

This year is the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. The government is trying to ensure that the textile artisans are doing good business. Principal secretary cottage and village industries Manu Shrivastava and MD Khadi and Village Industries Board Anubha Shrivastava were present. He also extended congratulations for the departmental activities.