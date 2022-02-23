Bhopal: Chief Minister hands over houses to 50,000 beneficiaries

Bhopal/Chhatarpur: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over houses to 50,000 beneficiaries under Prime Minister’s housing scheme in a virtual function at Kushabhau Thakre convention centre in Bhopal on Wednesday. Besides, he laid the foundation of 30,000 houses to be built at a cost of Rs 1,115 crore and transferred Rs 250 crore to the accounts of 26,500 beneficiaries. Chouhan also interacted with the beneficiaries and issued allotment order for houses and gave authority letters to five beneficiaries from Bhopal. He said that efforts would be made to change the illegal colonies into legal ones.

He appealed to the representatives of civic bodies to remain alert about the cleanliness survey and work with dedication to keep their respective areas clean.The CM said that everyone should take part in the cleanliness drive to keep the state neat, and that all religious leaders, voluntary organisations and others should make efforts to get three stars for their respective towns and cities. For this, it is necessary that nobody should remain hungry; there should be no orphans; and everybody should plant a sapling and take care of it, he said. There should be efforts to infuse life into every town and city, so that there is love and brotherhood among people, he said.

According to Chouhan, the government has launched several schemes including improving the shelters for the roofless (Rain Baseras), providing potable water and building sewerage systems to better the cities and towns. Chouhan said that his purpose is to change the life of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi. He urged people to cooperate with the government to change the cities and common man’s life by providing employment to each of them. According to Chouhan, it is a great day for those who got roof over their heads.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:57 PM IST