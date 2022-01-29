Bhopal: Chief Minister Chouhan to visit Uttarakhand and Goa for BJP’s election campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Goa and Uttarakhand to take part in the BJP’s election campaign over there, as per the CM secretariat.

First, he will visit Uttarakhand on January 31 where he will take part in the election campaign in Haldwani and Lalkuan in Nainital district in the afternoon.

He will be in Goa on February 1 where he will first visit Mahalasa temple, Verna at 4.25 pm and then address public meetings in several constituencies.

Both the states are witnessing legislative assembly elections.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:46 PM IST