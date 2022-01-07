Bhopal: Chetan panel out of clash ahead of Thrift Society polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chetan panel at the BHEL Thrift Society has been cancelled just ahead of the elections for board of directors scheduled to be held on January 23. Shivraj Singh, who formed the panel, announced this on Thursday. He will now contest as an independent candidate, he said.

The candidates in fray for 11 seats on the board of directors, either with the support of the panels or independently, have begun to speed up their campaigning in the campuses and on social media.

A meeting of the BHEL Pardarshi panel was held under the leadership of RD Chandra, the president of the board, at the BHEL Chhattisgarh Cultural Board building.

Kamlesh Nagpure, Gautam More, Rajkumari Saini, Bhim Dhurve, Vijay Rawat and other candidates who contested on behalf of the panel made the outline of the election campaign.

Chandra told the members present about the loans for the BHEL employees during the tenure of five years, cloth, grocery and other items made available at low prices by the savings market. He once again accused Basant Kumar, member of the organization, of favouritism.

On the other hand, Basant Kumar has also begun campaigning for his candidates. He has opted social media as a means to reach out to every household and every member.

Apart from this, other candidates including Ramnarayan Giri, Ashish Soni from the Parivartan panel are also going door-to-door in BHEL Township seeking votes.

Kamlesh Nagpure, candidate of the Pardarshi panel said, “We endeavour to go to every member and tell our style of work so that we get maximum support. We are trying to make people understand how the current chairman Basant Kumar has been promoting favouritism and regionalism in the organization. Due to rising covid-19 cases, however, we cannot connect with people physically at large scale.”

