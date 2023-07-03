 Bhopal: Cheetah Steering Committee Meeting In Gwalior Today
A forest officer said that female cheetah Jwala was not accepting its cub.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of Cheetah Steering Committee is scheduled to take place in Gwalior on Tuesday. At the meeting, subjects and issues related to cheetahs including developing an alternate habitat for them in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary will be discussed. A forest officer said that female cheetah Jwala was not accepting its cub.

The issue will be placed before the committee and appropriate guidance will be sought. The officials at the meeting will review progress of cheetah project at Kuno National Park and give necessary guidance. Discussion will also take place on cheetahs crossing Kuno territory. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) JS Chouhan will attend meeting.

