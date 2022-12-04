Bhopal: Cheetah Run organised in the buffer zone of Kuno National Park

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On International Cheetah Day, a Cheetah run was organised in the buffer area of Kuno National Park, Sheopur on Sunday. Around 100 people including Cheetah Mitra and park staff participated in this run. Apart from this, information was also given regarding the progress of the Cheetah project.

Sources at Kuno National Park said that the Cheetah run covered a 6 km distance. Senior officials of the KNP were present on this occasion. Local MLA was also invited to the programme.

Speaking to Free Press, District Forest Officer of KNP, Prakash Kumar Verma said that Cheetah run was held successfully in the buffer area. Participants participated in this event with great zeal.

Sources said that Cheetah Mitra’s also shared their information during the programme in which Cheetah Project information was disseminated. They were also asked by KNP officials to make regular visits to villages to disseminate the Cheetah project information.

Director of Lion Project, Uttam Sharma said to Free Press that local MLA Sitaram Adivasi, Superintendent of Police, and some other prominent people were invited to the function held to mark International Cheetah Day. A convention of Cheetah Mitra was also organized.

Notably, eight Namibian Cheetahs were translocated into Kuno National Park on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were earlier kept in acclimatisation enclosures and later they were shifted into big enclosures in a phased manner.