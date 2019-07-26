Bhopal: ‘Check outbreak of mosquitoes borne disease at initial stage’

BHOPAL: Collector Tarun Pithode has instructed doctors to make elaborate arrangement to handle the menace of mosquito borne diseases like dengue and chikungunea. Instruction has been given to check the outbreak of such mosquitoes borne disease in initial stage.

In the survey, large number of mosquitoes larva were found the state capital. Collector stressed on proper arrangement of medicines and others facilities at the government hospitals. Collector said it while addressing Zila Swasth Samiti meeting. CMHO Dr UN Khan was present in the meeting.

Recently released, Malaria department report revealed that larva thriving even in 35 degree Celsius-36 Degree Celsius day temperature. Six thousand mosquitoes larva were found.

Madhya Pradesh already faced the brunt of prolong dry spell and there was sharp rise of day temperature all over the state. Taking a cue of this information doctors have been told to be alert as chances are more for mosquitoes borne diseases.