Bhopal: Charan Singh and troupe present Baiga dance at Tribal Museum

The troupe began with Karma dance. Karma means 'fate'. This folk dance is performed during the worship of the god of fate which is known as Karam Devta. People consider the god of fate as the cause of good and bad fortune. It is performed in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

It was followed by Ghodi Paithai and Phag dance. Ghodi paithai dance which starts from the day of Dussehra, and continues till the end of December. In this Phag dance, the people of the Baiga tribe dance for 13 days starting from the day of Phag. The main instruments in this dance are the mandar, timki, and flute.

Besides the dance, Vidhya Rao and troupe from Ujjain presented Malvi songs. They presented ‘Ganesh vandna,’ ‘Devi Geet,’ ‘Mehndi Geet’ ‘Haldi Geet,’ ‘Sehra Geet,’ and ‘Gali Geet,’ which enchanted the audience.