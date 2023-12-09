Bhopal: CEO, Collectors Discuss Poll Experience

Anupam Rajan | ANI

Bhopal (MadhyaPradesh): Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan on Friday conducted a video conference with collectors and district returning officers to know about their experience during the recently concluded assembly elections.

Rajan also heard their problems and solutions. A discussion was also done over the suggestions as well.

The CEO discussed inspection of polling stations, upkeep of EVMs and their storage, training of employees involved in election, preparing SVEEP plan, registration, transfer and cancellation of voter etc.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Kumar Kaul, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rakesh Singh and others were also present.

Steering committee to monitor Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

To monitor and give guidance to ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, the state government has formed a steering committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary on Friday.

The committee will comprise of additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretary public health and family welfare, panchayat and rural development, farmer welfare and agriculture development, urban development and housing, public health engineering, school education, women and child development department, food and civil supplies, revenue, social justice and destitute welfare, tribal welfare departments.

Commissioner agriculture will be the nodal officer.

The committee will take all necessary decisions regarding the yatra.

Seven core groups have also been formed to solve the problems to be encountered by the yatra.