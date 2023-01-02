e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Centre to release Rs 2,332 crore for state’s 26 roads

Bhopal: Centre to release Rs 2,332 crore for state’s 26 roads

Roads measuring 625 kilometres to be constructed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved to give Rs 2,332 crore for the construction and upgradation of 26 roads in the state, said public works department minister Gopal Bhargava here on Monday.

Minister Bhargava has said that the Central Government is constantly helping in construction of new roads and upgradation of old roads in the state. As a result, 10,195 kilometres of new roads and 45 new bridges have been constructed in the state in the past four years at the cost of Rs 22,394 crore.

He said approval has been given for the construction and upgradation of 26 roads measuring 625 kilometres in the state. The minister has thanked the Central Government and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving approval from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress eyeing on BJP leaders for weak seats
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Social media buddy makes off with woman’s phone on pretext of making call

Bhopal: Social media buddy makes off with woman’s phone on pretext of making call

Bhopal: Minor raped in cowshed, accused arrested

Bhopal: Minor raped in cowshed, accused arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Bhopal: 31-year-old man arrested for molesting minor

Bhopal: 31-year-old man arrested for molesting minor

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur to unveil Khelo India Games mascot

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur to unveil Khelo India Games mascot