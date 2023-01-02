Bhopal: Centre to release Rs 2,332 crore for state’s 26 roads

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved to give Rs 2,332 crore for the construction and upgradation of 26 roads in the state, said public works department minister Gopal Bhargava here on Monday.

Minister Bhargava has said that the Central Government is constantly helping in construction of new roads and upgradation of old roads in the state. As a result, 10,195 kilometres of new roads and 45 new bridges have been constructed in the state in the past four years at the cost of Rs 22,394 crore.

He said approval has been given for the construction and upgradation of 26 roads measuring 625 kilometres in the state. The minister has thanked the Central Government and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving approval from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.