Bhopal: Centre should take policy decision on GM seeds; Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has urged the Centre to take a policy decision regarding genetically modified seeds so that India does not lag behind in adopting the technology that is a game changer.

The CM was addressing a meeting of High Powered Committee of Chief Ministers of NITI Ayog on Overhauling of India’s Farm Sector organised at Mumbai on Friday.

It is noteworthy that NITI Aayog has constituted a High Powered Committee of Chief Ministers for the purpose of rejuvenating Indian agriculture scenario. The CM Nath is member of the Committee.

He further added that omitting this may prove disadvantageous for India and the farming community. In the interest of farmers, he also advocated reforms in the Essential Commodities Act which, he said would help in dealing with critical situations.

He added that agriculture is not only economic but also social problem. He said that there has been a change in the approach of farmers. There is a difference between the attitude of farmers wearing a conventional dhoti and a farmer wearing jeans.

The CM said that farmers of India cannot compete with the treasuries of USA and European Union. He said that agricultural imports are not in the interest of farmers that are bound to be there owing to the agreements of the World Trade Organization. The clusters of organic food should be identified and be marketed in the interest of farmers.

CM suggested that the areas having potential for food processing units need to be identified and given full support.

He asked that farmers should have freedom to select the brand of agricultural inputs by assessing prices. He said that there should be a synthesis of farmers, farmers’ organisations, trading societies and markets.

He said that the procurement model also needs to be reformed. Emphasizing on increasing the use of mechanization in farming, the CM said that the use of modern technology like GIS / GPS in agriculture sector will benefit the farmers immensely.

The CM informed about the reforms done in the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh. He informed that the license and operational requirements of the farmers’ product organizations have been relaxed so that they get better prices. Single license and purchase outside the mandis are also allowed. The work of setting up an electronic platform for the auction is underway.