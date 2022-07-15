Bhopal: Centre praises Madhya Pradesh government for good work in mining sector

Bhopal: Mineral resources minister Brijendra Pratap Singh on Friday presented trophies and awards to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan given by the Central Government to the state for excellent work carried out in mining sector | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mineral resources minister Brijendra Pratap Singh on Friday presented trophies and awards to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan given by the Central Government to the state for excellent work carried out in mining sector.

The trophy was presented to the CM during the state cabinet meeting held at the secretariat, an official release stated. Singh said the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, awarded the State Government for excellent work in the field of exploration, auction of mineral blocks, improvement of processes, ease of doing business in the mining sector, increase in revenue etc.

He said the State Government was awarded the first prize of Rs 3 crore and second prize of Rs 2 crore in two different categories at the 6th National Mining Conclave at Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on July 12. The award was presented by Union home minister Amit Shah, Union mines minister Prahlad Joshi and Union minister of dtate Raosaheb Danve Patil.

On behalf of the state government, minister Brijendra Pratap Singh and principal secretary, mineral resources, Sukhveer Singh, received the award.

An additional amount of Rs 2 crore was also provided to the state government as an incentive for successful auction of mineral blocks in 02021-22. A total amount of Rs 7 crore was given to Madhya Pradesh government as award.