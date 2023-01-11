Bhopal: Centre draws Supreme Court flak over compensation to gas victims

Supreme Court | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure towards the Central government’s failure in providing compensation to the victims of Bhopal gas tragedy till now. Hearing will take place on Wednesday too, according to the additional advocate general.

The pleas regarding compensation paid to Bhopal gas tragedy victims were heard by the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. The Attorney-General representing Central government informed the bench that ?the Welfare Commissioner is working according to the plan of the apex court.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Centre’s reply, the Supreme Court bench questioned, “Why was the money not distributed to the victims?” Gas victims had staged a hunger strike without water for revision of facts in curative petition in the SC. They called off their hunger strike after they got a positive response from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Advocate Pragati Neekhara said, ‘Supreme Court has asked the Central government about the delay in distribution of compensation expressing its displeasure on laxity on part of the Central government. However, the advocate general informed the SC that the Welfare Commissioner is working according to the plan of the apex court. The AG mostly led arguments on maintainability of the curative petition.

MP’s additional Advocate General, Delhi, Saurabh Mishra, talking to Free Press said, ‘Hearing will also be on Wednesday. The Supreme Court has asked why the compensation has not been distributed to gas victims.’

