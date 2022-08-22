Bhopal: Central zonal Council is working for fulfillment of resolutions of PM, says CM Chouhan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he arrives to chair the 23rd meeting of The Central Zonal Council of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, in Bhopal, Monday. | PTI

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday the federal structure of India emerged stronger in the last eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “It is our good fortune that Madhya Pradesh got the opportunity to host the 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council in the year of Amrit Mahotsav of independence.”

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the meeting of Central Zonal Council at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium. Chouhan happens to be vice-chairman of the council also.

Chouhan said, “We have to forget the differences of ideology and find a way for India's development. The Central Zonal Council, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is working for the fulfillment of the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cooperative federalism is gaining strength.”

He said with the institutional measures like NITI Aayog, Chief Minister's council and Central Zonal Council, the states and the centre are working together like Team India.”

Chouhan said the Central Zonal Council was not only a bridge of cooperation between the Centre and the state, but it had also become a powerful medium for sharing mutual thoughts and experiences.

“Many complex and policy issues have been resolved through council meetings. The Council has made the relations between the Centre and the States strong and positive in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution”, he added.

He said Madhya Pradesh was working continuously to realise the resolve of Prime Minister Modi.

“The state has achieved a growth rate of 19.74 per cent at the prevailing rates, which is the highest in the country. With the aim of making India a $ 5 trillion economy, work is going on in the state with the target of providing a contribution of 500 billion dollars”, he added.

He said Madhya Pradesh was the first in the country to make a roadmap for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh and work was going on at a rapid pace. The state had made development, public welfare and Swaraj, the three mantras of Prime Minister Modi, as its mission.