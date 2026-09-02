Bhopal Celebrates 200 Years Of Photography With ‘The Legacy Of Light’ Exhibition | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the bicentennial of photography, Alliance Française de Bhopal inaugurated an exhibition titled The Legacy of Light: 200 Years of Photography on Tuesday, bringing together works of seven photographers from Madhya Pradesh in a celebration of the state’s visual and cultural heritage.

The exhibition features works by photographers Anil Bhati, Uttam Gurjar, Chetan Soni, Rahil Khan, Sandeep Jain, AM Faruqui and Prakash Hatvalne.

Each photographer brings a distinctive approach, perspective and visual language to the showcase, offering visitors an opportunity to explore different facets of photography.

The displayed works collectively create a dialogue between individual artistic expressions and the broader cultural landscape of Madhya Pradesh.

Through their lenses, the photographers capture varied subjects, perspectives and moments, highlighting photography’s ability to document life while also serving as a medium of artistic expression.

The exhibition also reflects on photography’s remarkable journey over two centuries and its evolution as an important tool for storytelling, documentation and preserving memories.

The showcase celebrates both the historical legacy of the medium and its continuing relevance in contemporary visual culture.