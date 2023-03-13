Bhopal: CCTV cameras on Dial 100 service vehicles soon

DIAL 100 | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dial 100 service vehicles will be equipped with CCTV cameras soon. The initiative has been taken by Bhopal police to identify criminals of a particular area of the city and nab them, officials at police radio department said.

A special software will be installed in CCTV cameras, which will have photographs, sketches of listed criminals of all areas in the city. As soon as the Dial 100 vehicle will enter a locality and a registered criminal will come on camera radar, the software will identify him/her and alert the police regarding their whereabouts. This will assist police in apprehending criminals and pulling the plug on crime rate in the city.

Senior officials in the radio department said that the footage of all the cameras installed in Dial 100 vehicles will be supervised and monitored at the Integrated Control and Monitoring Centre located in Bhadbhada. On spotting a criminal, the officials at the monitoring centre will alert policemen sitting inside Dial 100 service van on wireless set, thereby giving them leads regarding the criminal’s current location.

Need of hour

Lauding the initiative, Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said more such initiatives by Bhopal police would help to control heinous crimes. He said city’s crime rate went down by 28 per cent in 2022.

12 more vehicles

According to DIG (radio) Amit Singh, city has 20 Dial 100 vehicles, at present. Their numbers will increase to 32 by May 2023. All vehicles will have CCTV cameras with special features, he added.