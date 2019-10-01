Bhopal: CBSE West zone swimming competitions from October 5

BHOPAL: A five-day CBSE West zone swimming competitions will begin from October 5 at NRI Global Discovery School, Saket Nagar.

Around 800 participants from outside, 1000 participants from MP and approximately 350 schools across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli are expected to participate in the event.

The contest will be organised in four categories- U-11, U-14, U-17 and U-19. Minister for transport Govind Singh Rajput, Piyush Sharma president, MP Swimming Association and vice president Swimming Federation of India, Minu Joshi regional officer Bhopal CBSE and. D. Subodh Singh chairman, NRI Group of Institutions will be chief guest.