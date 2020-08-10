Bhopal: Cases of domestic violence steep down amid lockdown, only 20 cases reported in the past three months

Bhopal: The cases of domestic violence have lessened during the lockdown. The statistics on domestic violence, as provided by the State Women’s Commission, contradict the popular perception that such incidents have been on hike in the pandemic lockdown.

Out of 259 cases reported to the commission in January this year, nine were related to domestic violence.

In February, out of 212 cases, 48 were connected to domestic violence. The number of cases, however, reduced, after the lockdown began from March-end.

Only four cases of domestic violence was reported in May. Likewise, in June and July, it was 11 and nine, respectively.

The commission has received 13,000 cases which include domestic violence, family disputes, rapes, attempts-to-rape, harassments, murders, dispute over properties, cyber crimes, and torture for dowry. But due to legal disputes over the chairmanship, the commission has failed to work out any dispute since January this year. Out of 13, 000 cases, 3,000 have been received during the lockdown.

“We have received the cases either through mail or through the post during and after lockdown. A very few women have visited the commission’s office,” said Gayatri Vishwakarma, an official of the commission.

Chairperson of the commission, Shobha Oza told Free Press that MP is at the top in terms of crime against women, despite the fact government is totally insensitive. The bureaucracy of the government is also insensitive to the women issues and they are not co-operating with the commission, she said. “We have determined to help women victims of crimes and atrocities but we are handicapped,” Shobha said. She said the commission has received more than 3,000 complaints, mostly of domestic violence during the lockdown and more than 13,000 cases are pending.