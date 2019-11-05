Bhopal: Cases of dengue and malaria to decline with onset of winter

BHOPAL: The fall in temperature with the onset of winter would help to bring down cases of mosquito borne disease like dengue and malaria, said the health department.

So far, 1000 dengue cases and four suspected dengue deaths have been reported in the state capital. Dengue and chikungunya cases touched nearly 1500 cases this time in state capital. HIN1 cases claimed 165 lives in the state so far. As many as 720 patients were diagnosed positive.

Due to excessive rain, cases of dengue and malaria were on rise putting the health department, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), malaria department on toes. These government agencies had launched joint operation in city and spotted breeding grounds of dengue and malaria larva in the residential areas.

CMHO Dr Sudhir Deharia said the things will be under control in the state capital with onset of winter. The fall in temperature would be effective in controlling the menace of mosquito borne disease, he assured.

Due to rain the cases of dengue and malaria were on rise, however, things would improve now, said Deharia. Still we would not leave anything to chance in checking spread of seasonal disease, we are keeping close vigil on private hospitals and monitoring the cases, said the CHMO. “Health department is in touch with private labs and hospitals and has instructed them to report the dengue positives cases. Timely diagnose and treatment helped in keeping the dengue death toll this time,” he added.