Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:35 AM IST

Bhopal: Cartoon making contest on freedom of expression at Youth festival

Staff Reporter
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Students made cartoons on freedom of expression at MLB College in the city on Wednesday. It was part of the second day of a three-day inter-college youth festival.

They made cartoons and wrote slogans including, ëMedia show us the real facts,í ëWhen we got free,í ëI can do anything,í ëWe want freedom to show expressions against wrong,í and ëFreedom of speech, True Reality!í

Students of nine colleges including MLB, Sant Hirdaram Girlsí College, Sam Girlsí College, Career College, ICHE, Govt Hamidia College, Nutan College, BSSS and Anand Vihar in the city took part in the contest.

Manish Mandloi from MLB College secured the first position in contest while Aishwarya Bhardwaj from Sam College and Poornima Sharma from Sarojini Naidu College got the second position jointly.

Roshni Govindrani from Sant Hirdaram College bagged third position. Ankita Meena from ICHE and Arvinda Saryam got consolation prizes.

Students also took part in a collage contest held at MLB College. Abhanshi Tamrakar (MLB), Dimple Savlani, Isha Mandloi and Anshika Patel (Truba College) secured the first, the second and the third prize respectively.

Besides, western solo and group song, group folk dance and solo classical dance contests were also held at different colleges in the city.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:36 AM IST
