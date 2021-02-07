BHOPAL: Campus Bird Count Programme held in state capital, about 35 species were spotted

Bhopal: Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal (A Regional Centre of National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi) and Bhopal Birds NGO jointly organised Campus Bird Count Programme on Sunday morning.

About 35 species of birds were spotted during the bird count. Grey Hornbill, Rose Ringed Parakeet, Lesser White Throat, white eye, purple sun bird, booted warbler, jungle babbler, Red Vented Bulbul, golden oriole, Asian Brown Flycatcher, Laughing Dove, Small Minivet, Common Iora, Greater Coucal were spotted.

Museum incharge Manoj Kumar Sharma, scientist-C, Beenish Rafat, staff members and Sangeeta Rajgir and Mohammad Khalique from Bhopal Birds NGO were present during this Campus Bird Count programme.