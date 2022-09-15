Bhopal: CAG report points at poor tiger conservation plan and management at some national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in MP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), tabled in state assembly on Thursday, pointed at the poor Tiger conservation planning and inadequate management at national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

The report has panned the management of six out of 13 National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries for not having any conservation and management plan after the expiry of the existing ones during the period of the audit.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Wild life assured that a report would be sought from the field officers and the reasons for delay would be examined. CAG, in its report, said that there was no institutional mechanism to ensure that plans get prepared in time. There was no dedicated staff for the work, nor were any timelines prescribed for it. While divisions are already struggling with shortage of staff at different levels, the shortage being 41% at ranger level and 52% at deputy range level making it further difficult for them to spare time for preparation of Tiger Conservation plan or management plan.

Ken Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary did not have any management plan for two years from 2017-18 while Gangau Wildlife Sanctuary did not have any plan for 2012-13 and Bagdara Wildlife Sanctuary for 2014-15 to 2016-17.

Similarly, Madhav National Park lacked a plan for two years 2017-18 to 2018-19 while Karera Wildlife Sanctuary had no plan for two years 2018-19. Nauradehi and Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuaries were operating sans any plan for 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.

National Parks/Sanctuaries Period of Plan

Ken Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary 2007-08 to 2017-2018

Gangau Wildlife Sanctuary 2006-2012

Bagdara Wildlife Sanctuary 2017-18 to 2026-27

Madhav National Park 2007-08, 2016-17

Karera Wildlife Sanctuary 2008-09, 2017-18

Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary 2007-08 to 2016-17

Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary 2008-09 to 2017-18