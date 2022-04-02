Bhopal: Burning meteorite falls between Khandwa & Indore, reports Met office

e-Paper Get App
It was of around 10 kg and created 10-feet deep pit on surface.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A burning meteorite passed through the sky over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Around 10kg in weight, it fell somewhere between Khandwa and Indore.

Meteorological department said that meteorite would have created a 10-feet deep pit after hitting the earth surface. The department has, however, ruled out any casualty in the state

Head of Radar section of meteorological department Ved Prakash said, “It was burning because of atmospheric friction. It is normal incident. In last 10 days, it also happened in Rajasthan. This time, such an incident took place in state. It was meteorite (sub-planet) of hardly 10 kilogram weight. It dropped between Khandwa and Indore.”

“Such incident is normal. A sub-planet of solar system comes within the impact of earth’s gravitational force during rotation because of its light weight while going round the Sun,” Ved Prakash added.

Khandwa Collector Anup Singh said, “It did not drop in residential area, otherwise, it would have been a big issue. I have instructed all SDMs to take feedback from kotwars. It must have dropped in plain. Generally such meteorite drops in burning condition and burn out before touching the earth surface.”

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:51 PM IST