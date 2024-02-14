 Bhopal: Bungalows Of Some Ministers Changed, New Residences Allotted
Bhopal: Bungalows Of Some Ministers Changed, New Residences Allotted

Staff Reporter
Updated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The exercises being done to allot government bungalows after the formation of the ministry seems to be heading for a conclusion. After a committee of ministers met on Tuesday for allotment of houses, bungalows have been allotted to some of them and the bungalows of a few have been changed.

Vijay Shah has been allotted house number-2 in Shyamala Hills instead of B-21 in Char Imli.

Uday Pratap Singh has been allotted B-28 in 74-Bangla area instead of B-17 in the same place.

Similarly, Nirmala Bhuria has been given house number-27 in place of house number-10.

Chaitanya Kashyap has been given a bungalow in B-8, Civil Lines instead of Kashiyana bungalow. Gautam Tetwal has been given house number B-21 in Char Imli in place of C-1 in the 74 Bangla area.

Lakhan Patel has been allotted B-17 in 74 Bangla instead of house number C-14 in Shivaji Nagar. Among those who were not allotted any bungalows included Narayan Singh Panwar. He has been given bungalow number B-20 in Char Imli.

Similarly, Narendra Patel has been allotted Kashiyana bungalow, Pratima Bagri B-4 in 74 Bangla area, Radha Singh B-30 in 74 Bangla area, and Dileep Ahirwar gets bungalow number 14 in Shivaji Nagar.

