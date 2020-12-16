Bhopal: Bundeli Kanda songs, Gond dance Saila add charm to Gamak 4 fest

BHOPAL: A nine-day fest ‘Gamak -4’ began with Bundeli Kanda songs and Gond tribal dance ‘Saila’ at the Tribal Museum on Wednesday evening.

Aadivasi Lokkala Evam Boli Vikas Akadmi organised the event and was also streamed live on the social media platforms of the culture department.

Ghuman Prasad Kushwaha with a troupe from Damoh presented Bundeli Kanda songs, enchanted the audience who were present in limited numbers due to Covid-induced restrictions. They started off with ‘Sada dahini raiyo Bhawani…,’ followed by ‘Kabe milo Raghunandan mai mohe…,’ ‘Mai se uran naiya…’. They also presented some ‘Devi’ songs.

Kushwaha has been singing Bundeli folk songs for 21 years. He is a B- high grade artist in Akashwani, Chhatarpur. He has also performed in various events in the country.

The first day event ended with Gond tribal dance ‘Saila,’ presented by Roopsingh Kushram and troupe from Dindori. The dance performed after the season for the harvests is over. This dance is basically performed in the month of Aghan. The dance is most popular in the Betul districts among the people of Sarguja and Chhindwara. The dance is performed with the help of the sticks. This dance is well-known in many other districts of Chhattisgarh and is based on different themes having distinct identities.