Bhopal: BSSS holds virtual retro musical eve for senior citizens to help them deal with mental stress amid COVID-19 pandemic

BHOPAL: An event ‘Retro Musical Eve for Grandparents’ was organised to show love and care towards grandparents and to reduce mental stress caused especially due to COVID-19.

National Service Scheme of Bhopal School of Social Sciences conducted the event virtually to mark ‘International Grandparents Day' celebrated on September 13.

Guests of the event were retro singers of BSS Rhythm and singers from Bhopal who rendered old evergreen melodies. Kalidas Samaroh winner (1991-92) Anjali Joshi, who is a renowned Kathak as well as Bharatnatyam dancer and currently working in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya as a music teacher, Rajesh Raj ex BSSS NSS volunteer and currently working with Infosys Pvt Ltd, Pune as Sr Accountant, Devesh Bhuarya, ex BSSS NSS volunteer runs a music academy in Bhopal and Shalom Babu works as an Assistant Youth Coordinator at CFI Charitable Trust in Bhopal were the first, the second, the third and the fourth guest respectively of the event who presented old films songs, enchanted the audience.

Besides, Shivani Dhuriya, the fifth guest performed a classical dance. Around seventy participants and their grandparents enjoyed the musical event with great zeal.