Bhopal: Boy Injured In Road Accident |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A boy crossing the road during the mud rally championship met with an accident under Parwarliya police station area here on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

The incident took place when the rally came to an end and the boy was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit the 18-year-old boy.

The onlookers rushed to the private hospital and admitted the boy in a critical condition. The police staff from Parwaliya and Khajuri Sadak police station reached the spot and started investigation.

