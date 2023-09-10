 Bhopal: Boy Injured In Road Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Boy Injured In Road Accident

Bhopal: Boy Injured In Road Accident

The incident took place when the rally came to an end and the boy was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit the 18-year-old boy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Boy Injured In Road Accident |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A boy crossing the road during the mud rally championship met with an accident under Parwarliya police station area here on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

The incident took place when the rally came to an end and the boy was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit the 18-year-old boy.

The onlookers rushed to the private hospital and admitted the boy in a critical condition. The police staff from Parwaliya and Khajuri Sadak police station reached the spot and started investigation.

Read Also
MP: Class XII Students To Get Laptops If They Score 60% Plus In Class XII Exams, Says CM Chouhan;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: About Mr 10 Per Cent, Cautious Bribees, Indecisive officers And Others

Overheard In Bhopal: About Mr 10 Per Cent, Cautious Bribees, Indecisive officers And Others

Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community

Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community

Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC

Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC