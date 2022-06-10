Bhopal: Booth Vijay Sankalp Diwas; double engine government will develop cities more rapidly, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Madhya Pradesh government has also left no stone unturned in the development and service of the people.

Many schemes of public interest have been implemented and the state is moving fast on the path of development. This double engine government, which is developing the state, will develop the cities more rapidly, the CM added. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday at booth no—1260 in Panchsheel Nagar.

The Chief Minister said that today is Booth Vijay Sankalp Diwas and all party workers are taking a pledge to win in their respective booths. Chouhan said that names of our candidates have not been declared yet, but work has begun at polling stations from today. BJP has taken flight for urban and rural body elections from today.

The CM said that all booth workers should take the responsibility of contacting voters by selecting them from the voter list. Along with this, the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Central and state governments should also be contacted. He said, giving food to the poor is the biggest task and the Central and state governments together are giving 10kg food grains to people free of cost. Have Congress governments ever done this, the CM asked.

People have got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while gas cylinders have been found in the Ujjwala scheme. Madhya Pradesh government has Laadli Laxmi Yojana, Sambal Yojana, children's scholarship schemes, the CM added.

Chouhan said that there are no such houses in any ward which are not getting benefits of any Central or state government scheme. Meet those beneficiaries and ask whether the Congress governments ever did the work that the BJP governments are doing, the CM asked.