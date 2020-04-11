Bhopal: BMC to deliver veggies all the way to your doorsteps in all 85 wards of city

BHOPAL: People who have been surviving without vegetables since the lockdown came into force would start getting vegetables at their doorsteps anytime soon. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday started the facility of delivering the vegetables door-to-door.

While many household were lucky to get the veggie supply on the very first day of the launch of the plan, others may see greens delivered at their houses in a day or two.

District administration in association with department of urban bodies and food and civil supplies and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has introduced multipronged strategy to ensure home delivery of essential commodities and vegetables during lockdown on Friday.

Following the complete lockdown in the state capital, people have started facing acute shortage of essential commodities and specially the vegetables, as being perishable it couldn’t be stocked for long. The administration has permitted only the milk booths and medical store to remain open.

Much to the relief of the people, the municipal administration on Friday launched plan to supply of vegetables directly to vegetables in decided to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come out with a plan to delivery vegetables at homes.

The delivery of the veggies would be undertaken ward wise of the assembly constituencies. With Karond Mandi remaining closed after one of traders was tested positive for COVID-19, the municipal administration has taken up the task of ensuring regular supply of vegetable directly at home under its supervision.

Ward wise vehicles (e-rickshaw) numbers and mobile numbers have been issued for the convenience of people. Respective ward incharge will supervise the vegetable supply in his/her areas.

BMC additional commissioner Kamal Sonlanki said, “We have launched vegetable supply system and it is being undertaken ward wise. The registration number of e-rickshaw with mobile number have been issued, people can call the operators and get the vegetables delivered at their door step. Friday was the first day of the implementation of the plan which is being rolled out on all 85 wards.”

FDA inspector Dharmendra Lunia said, “ With help of BMC, we are working to transport and maintain regular supply of grains. We have off loaded kits of essential commodities at Sanchi milk parlours. Once system is set, people will not find any problems in getting essential commodities at reasonable rates.”