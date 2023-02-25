e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BMC to attach rent on non-clearance of tax

Bhopal: BMC to attach rent on non-clearance of tax

Landlords have to deposit rent into BMC account

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tightening noose around tax defaulters, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudhary on Saturday issued order regarding rent attachment in state capital in case of non-payment of property and other taxes.

Order has been issued under Section 180 of MP Municipal Corporation Act, 1956. All zonal officers have been instructed for implementation of order.

BMC commissioner said, “BMC will initially attached rent if there is pending dues. Rent will have to be deposited in BMC bank account till clearance of dues.”

BMC team found that landlords are taking rent per month even after non-clearance of taxes. So, landlords will have to deposit rent into BMC bank account by 10the of every month.

“If landlords do not pay tax through rent, BMC will go for property attachment under Section 180(3) of Act but initially we have taken the step for rent attachment,” commissioner added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: International, national tourneys boost Bhopal’s sports culture
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC to attach rent on non-clearance of tax

Bhopal: BMC to attach rent on non-clearance of tax

Bhopal: 22,000 police personnel undergo CPR training

Bhopal: 22,000 police personnel undergo CPR training

Money laundering: Supreme Court quashes anticipatory bail of M Gopal Reddy

Money laundering: Supreme Court quashes anticipatory bail of M Gopal Reddy

Bhopal: Clouds, light rain likely in state

Bhopal: Clouds, light rain likely in state

Bhopal: BJP central leadership to evaluate work of incharge of Assembly constituencies

Bhopal: BJP central leadership to evaluate work of incharge of Assembly constituencies