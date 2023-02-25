Bhopal: BMC to attach rent on non-clearance of tax

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tightening noose around tax defaulters, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudhary on Saturday issued order regarding rent attachment in state capital in case of non-payment of property and other taxes.

Order has been issued under Section 180 of MP Municipal Corporation Act, 1956. All zonal officers have been instructed for implementation of order.

BMC commissioner said, “BMC will initially attached rent if there is pending dues. Rent will have to be deposited in BMC bank account till clearance of dues.”

BMC team found that landlords are taking rent per month even after non-clearance of taxes. So, landlords will have to deposit rent into BMC bank account by 10the of every month.

“If landlords do not pay tax through rent, BMC will go for property attachment under Section 180(3) of Act but initially we have taken the step for rent attachment,” commissioner added.